Eid-el-Fitr: Kebbi Police warns hoodlums, trouble makers to stay away

The Kebbi State Police Command has ahead of the coming Eid-el-Fitr celebration sent warning signals to potential trouble makers, hoodlums across the state to behave themselves and stay away from trouble or have themselves to blame.

This was contained in a press statement signed and made available to the Tribune Online by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Nafiu Abubakar (DSP).

“We warn potential trouble makers, hoodlums and other men of the underworld to avoid engaging in unlawful activities as measures are in place to bring them to justice,” the statement read.

The statement went further to say that the Kebbi State Command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode will continue to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the Citizens before, during and after the celebrations.

Adding that the Command expect maximum cooperation from members of the public to provide useful information or reports suspicious movement in and around them to any of the security agents.

The statement also advised members of the public to immediately calls 09062925404 in case of emergency or distress for prompt response and action.

