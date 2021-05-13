Eid-el-fitr: Kano deputy governor, CAN, others felicitate Muslims

Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna has enjoined people of the state to be compassionate in all their dealings with one another as they celebrate the Eid-el-fitr.

According to a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Hassan Musa Fagge, a copy of which made available on Thursday to pressmen in Kano, said: “I implore all Muslims to remain steadfast in applying the virtues of Ramadan therefore it is my hope and prayer the Holy month’s lessons and Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) teachings of piety, fairness, honesty, peaceful co-existence, tolerance and dedication to duty will remain with us all.”

The deputy governor also urged them to continue to offer prayers for lasting peace in the state and the nation in general as well as comply with precautionary measures that would help flatten the curve of the deadly coronavirus.

In another development, The Kano State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, has urged Muslims to bring to bear, the lessons of Ramadan on promoting unity and peace for the growth of the state and Nigeria at large.

In his Sallah message to Muslims, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo stressed the need for unity and tolerance to ensure security and peaceful coexistence.

He called on Muslims in the state to use the occasion to reflect on past activities and see how they have fared spiritually.

He also said they are expected to emulate the Prophet of Allah, by making sacrifices in their worldly dealings, for the benefits of the less privileged ones in the society and should pray to Almighty Allah for peace, unity and prosperity in the years ahead.

Garo urged the people during the celebration not to lose guard and adhere to the COVID-19 protocol to check the spread of the pandemic and complement the state government efforts in that direction.

The Kano State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Engineer Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, urged Muslim across the nation to use the bounties of Ramadan to seek Allah’s intervention and protection for peaceful coexistence and speedy development of the nation.

This was contained in a Sallah message signed by Director Press, Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Uba Abdullahi, the speaker said the month of Ramadan is a month of blessing and Muslims are expected to continue supplication even after Ramadan as a way out of the current insecurity in the nation.

Nigerians should have hope, we shall overcome problems ― CAN

The Kano State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) urged the Muslim Ummah and other Nigerians to have hope in God and not give up on issues in facing the nation, adding that the country shall surely overcome and pass over this phase.

Chairman of the association, Reverend Adeolu Adeyemo, in a Sallah message, said: “Our dear Muslim Ummah, it is our sincere prayers that God will rescue all those in the kidnappers’ den and shedding of young innocent blood will come to an end in the states of Nigeria and Nigeria as a nation.

“At such a time as this, we remember our fallen heroes, men and women of the military, police and civilian JTF who died defending the citizens from the wickedness of evil terrorist groups. May God comfort the hearts and mind of their widows and parents with his peace. May God continue to protect and preserve our dear Kano State from all these evils and continue to bless our Kano State in all ramifications.

“We must not relent in prayers for the peace and security of our nation. Let us continue to live lives that reflect the gains of the Ramadan and let us commit ourselves to loving our neighbours irrespective of tribe and religion and let all of us be agents of peaceful coexistence and we all be united on all fronts to defeat our common enemies bedevilling states and our nation.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Imam of Uhud Mosque, Naibawa, Kano, Dr. Kidiri Bashir has warned against greed, selfishness and the appetite for the acquisition of materials among the people.

The cleric noted that the current insecurity and other challenges facing the country are occasioned by the insatiable wants and competitive attitude of the people who are bent on acquiring wealth by all means.

He gave the warning in a sermon he delivered shortly after he led the 2021 Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the open prayer ground, Naibawa, Kano.

He said: “The killings and maimings in the land are caused by the quest for power and materials, pointing out that such action is an aberration from the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who admonished believers to be patient at all times as nobody will leave this world without getting what Allah has for them.”

The cleric also expressed disgust over the prevailing drug abuse among the people added that it had led to a series of other crimes in society.

While lamenting the case of a boy allegedly killed under the bridge recently, Dr. Bashir advised the people to always follow the right path in their quest for a means of survival.

