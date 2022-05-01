Eid-el-Fitr: Kaduna church distributes clothes, foodstuffs to 50 orphans

The General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life lntervention Church, Pastor Yohanna Buru, has distributed clothes, food items and cash to Muslim orphans to commemorate the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

According to him, this gesture is to support the 50 orphans to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with joy and happiness like any other children celebrating the festival.

Pastor Yohanna said, “this was not the first time the church is offering new clothes and foodstuff to the Muslim orphans and widows.”

He noted the gesture was essentially to promote inter-religious tolerance and to foster peaceful co-existence among the followers of the two religions.

He also said such action will strengthen the bond of friendship between the Christian and Muslims as well as promote peace, unity and forgiveness among the adherents of the two religions.

The Christian cleric felicitated Muslims all over the world for the successful completion of the 30 days of fasting and prayers.





“The church cannot forget the annual contribution of a Muslim woman Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani for identifying with our widows and orphans every year with food and Christmas gifts.

“For the past couple of years, Ramatu has been sharing Christmas food and other gifts to the church,” he disclosed.

While calling on Muslim and Christian clerics to intensify prayers for peace and stability in the country, he congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, Sheikh Hamza Lawal and Sheikh Dr Ahmed Gumi and other top Islamic scholars for the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting.

