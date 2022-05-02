Eid-el-Fitr: Jonathan felicitates Muslims, prays for peace

Latest News
By Joseph Inokotong - Abuja
Watch what will happen, Coups threaten West African Democracy, IWD: Goodluck Jonathan Foundation advocates gender equality, inclusive governance, West Africa Elders Forum condemns coup in Burkina Faso, uniting Nigeria through prayers,Pursuit of justice, Jonathan backs governors forum, Ballots not Courts should determine, Insecurity, Nigerians need mental restructuring, Ex- President Jonathan hails Oyakhilome, Jonathan at 63, PDP salutes ex-president Jonathan, Jonathan, Bauchi, birthday Okowa congratulates Jonathan, FOCID, Goodluck Jonathan, blodd spilled, Jonathan for PDP rebuilding, LGAs must be autonomous, Eid-el-Fitr: Jonathan felicitates Muslims, prays for peace
Jonathan

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Dr Jonathan in a statement issued at the end of the Ramadan fast, by Ikechukwu Eze his spokesman also prayed for peace and hoped that the supplications of the Muslim faith will be accepted for the good of the country.

The statement read: “Congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan.

“May all the supplications of our Muslim brothers and sisters be accepted and may the blessings of Ramadan abide with us all. May we experience peace, prosperity and joy in all spheres of life.

“Let us remember those in need as we celebrate and pray for the stability of our nation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 


Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.  Eid-el-Fitr: Jonathan felicitates Muslims, prays for peace

 

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past. Eid-el-Fitr: Jonathan felicitates Muslims, prays for peace

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.

 

You might also like
Latest News

I’ll hand over to anyone Nigerians elect ― Buhari

Latest News

States to record low allocation as fuel subsidy hits N672bn

Latest News

Ebonyi speaker joins gubernatorial race in APC

Latest News

Court remands woman for killing neighbour in Ondo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More