Eid-el-Fitr: Jonathan felicitates Muslims, prays for peace

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Dr Jonathan in a statement issued at the end of the Ramadan fast, by Ikechukwu Eze his spokesman also prayed for peace and hoped that the supplications of the Muslim faith will be accepted for the good of the country.

The statement read: “Congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan.

“May all the supplications of our Muslim brothers and sisters be accepted and may the blessings of Ramadan abide with us all. May we experience peace, prosperity and joy in all spheres of life.

“Let us remember those in need as we celebrate and pray for the stability of our nation.”

