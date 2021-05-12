Eid-el-Fitr: Gov Bello urges faithful to live out the lessons of Ramadan

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has urged all Muslim faithful to ensure that the lessons which they have learnt during the Ramadan season and their act of devotions remained a consistent way of life even after the 30-day exercise.

Governor Bello noted that Ramadan was a season of several teachings that centred on humanity, kindness, peace and love hence if these lessons were imbibed many of the problems in our country would not exist.

The governor’s message was contained in a Press Statement, on Wednesday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammed Onogwu.

He extended his felicitation to all Muslims all over, particularly in Kogi State on the successful completion of this years Ramadan, while he thanked God Almighty for keeping everyone who had witnessed the end in strength and health.

Governor Bello used the opportunity to again harp on the gains of the peaceful co-existence and national integration noting that Nigeria’s greater achievements as a nation lie in us being united and not allowing ethnic, religious and political party affiliations to divide Nigerians.

He opined that various sectional agitations would never emerge in the interest of anyone reiterating that instead, we should collectively proffer solution to the numerous ills of our nation through effective democratic participation

The Governor restated the commitment of his administration to ensuring that Kogi State and its people continued to enjoy the dividends of democracy which could only be guaranteed when the lives and properties of people were safe.

