Eid-El-Fitr: Gen Abubakar calls on Nigerians to keep hope alive

Former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar has enjoined Nigerians to keep hope alive as security agencies were working tirelessly towards bringing to an end to the current security challenges bedevilling the country.

He stated this while speaking to journalists on Thursday at the Minna Eid prayer ground after performing the two rakaat prayers for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The former Nigerian leader added that he would also want Nigerians to keep praying and hoping that the solution to this problem was very near, stressing that the problem would soon be overcome and became a thing of the past.

Gen. Abubakar, however, stated that in order to achieve this, he maintained that there was the need for Nigerans to support security forces who were out there helping the nation to enable them succeed.

The former Head of State, who advocated collective efforts in the fight against crimes and criminalities across the country by some unpatriotic elements, however, applauded the security agencies and the Federal and States Governments as well as other stakeholders for their efforts which was aimed at the restoration of peace in Nigeria.

Niger governor calls for peace

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has advocated the need for peace as Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid-el-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan fast.

Governor Bello stated this on Thursday after observing two raka’at prayers with other faithful at the Kontagora Eid Praying Ground.

While congratulating Muslims for their perseverance during the Ramadan period, the governor admonished the citizens to be cautious of their environment and report any suspicious and uncomfortable movements within their neighbourhoods.

He reiterated the need for the people to intensify prayers so that peace was restored to Nigeria especially Niger State.

“In recent times we have experienced a lot of security challenges, this calls for the need for fervent prayers,” he said.

He added that the security agencies were doing their best believing that peace will soon return to the country.

In his sermon, Chief Imam of the Emir of Kontagora’s Palace, Mallam Shehu Rimaye who led the two rakaat prayers expressed gratitude to Allah for guiding them through the Ramadan period amidst security challenges.

He commended the efforts of the security agencies in conjunction with the government in fighting criminal elements in the country.

Mallam Rimaye called on Muslims to continue with prayers, admonishing them to desist from criticizing leaders unnecessarily.

The Imam cautioned parents to give their children good parenting, urging them to stop their wards from indecent dressing which he described as un-islamic.

The Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska was represented at the occasion by the Madawaki of Kontagora, Alhaji Aminu Mohammed.

Governor Bello later paid a visit to the Emir of Kontagora in his palace after the Eid prayer.

