Eid-El-Fitr: FCT minister, Governor Inuwa, Kano Deputy Governor, Senator Barau send goodwill messages 

Eid-El-Fitr: FCT Minister task residents not to limit good virtues to holy month

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, has on behalf of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, felicitated all residents of the FCT, especially the Muslim Ummah as they join the rest of the Muslim world in the celebration of Eid-El- Fitr signaling the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja via his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister urged residents of the FCT to sustain the acts of charity, love and tolerance beyond the holy month.

The statement read in part; “Over the last 30 days, our Muslim brothers and sisters had, in keeping with the Islamic injunctions, engaged not only in fasting and prayers, but also in various acts of charity and caring for one another.

“I hereby congratulate all on the successful completion of this religious obligation and pray that the supplications made to Almighty Allah would be answered.”

Eid-El-Fitr: Kano Deputy Governor felicitates Muslims





Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has felicitated the Muslims in the state on the occasion of the Eid-el-fitr which marks the end of the Ramadan fasting.

According to him, “As we complete the Ramadan fast, we should ensure the sustenance of its virtues beyond the celebration.

“I therefore I enjoined the Muslims to continue to dedicate themselves to injunctions of the Holy Qur’an and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).”

This message was contained in a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the deputy, Comrade Hassan Musa Fagge.

The message added, “I urge Muslims not to let go of the lessons of piety, justice and peaceful-coexistence which the month of Ramadan taught us, but to extend and replicate it in our daily living and also continue to pray for the unity and great progression of our dear state and country.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Eid- el Fitr: Governor Inuwa felicitates Muslims, urges citizenry to remain prayerful

Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has felicitated the Muslim Ummah in the state as they join other faithful the world over in celebrating the Eid el-fitr which marks the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

In a goodwill message, the Governor urged the Ummah to sustain the lessons of the holy month and replicate them in their daily lives for the good of the society.

The governor tasked the citizenry not to lose sight in face of the current socio-economic and security challenges bedevilling the country but to remain resolute and prayerful with faith that the nation’s trying moment will be over and Nigeria will emerge stronger and more united.

He emphasized that his administration will not condone any act that will undermine the prevailing peace and will remain focused in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the State.

Sallah: Barau urges Muslims to sustain virtues of Ramadan fast

The Senator representing Kano North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Barau I. Jibrin has called on Muslims to sustain the virtues learnt during the Ramadan fast beyond the Holy month.

Barau, in a Sallah Message, said that Muslims must maintain God-fearing acts which were exhibited in the fasting period.

He said, “Muslims should strive to maintain good deeds carried out during the fasting period, and shun all vices they have abstained from in the Holy month of Ramadan,”

According to him, patience, piety, generosity and love for one another were veritable and should not be compromised.

Eid–el-Fitr: Kogi Speaker Felicitates Muslim faithful

Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole has felicitated Muslim faithful globally and Kogi state in particular for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

Speaker Matthew Kolawole an aspirant for Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency House of Representatives seat on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), in a press statement signed on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Femi Olugbemi and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, congratulated Muslims for the smooth and successful completion of this year’s Ramadan.

He urged them to maintain the lessons of love, charity, perseverance and faith which are parts of the lessons that were learnt during the one month period of the fasting, stressing that the good gestures and acts of kindness should be extended to those who are less privileged in the society as an extension of Allah’s Love and benevolence to humanity while such acts should not be restricted only to the festivity period.