The governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with Muslim faithful in the country on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which marked the end of Ramadan fast.

Fayemi said this in his Eid-el-Fitri message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, on Saturday in Ado- Ekiti.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful for the completion of the 30-day fast, stressing that the spiritual exercise had drawn them closer to Allah.

Fayemi, also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, admonished Muslims to put the teachings of the holy month to good use in all their undertakings.

He urged Muslims and adherents of other religions to live together in love, peace and harmony, as brothers and sisters.

Fayemi stressed that prayers were needed for God’s intervention, even as the world was looking towards a medical breakthrough for the cure of the deadly coronavirus.

He also urged residents to cooperate with the government by adhering to restriction orders and other guidelines for the COVID-19 containment.

According to him, success would be achieved in the fight against the pandemic with the cooperation of all and sundry.

(NAN)

