Eid-el Fitr: Ekiti senatorial aspirant greets Muslim faithful, promises quality representation

An All Progressives Congress(APC) aspirant for Ekiti North Senatorial District, Chief Segun Ajibulu, has felicitated Muslims on the Eid-el Fitri celebration which marks the end of the successful completion of the 30 days mandatory Ramadan Fast.

The APC chieftain urged Muslims to allow lessons of self-restraint, sacrifice, charity and love of mankind imbibed during the period to guide them in whatever they do.

Ajibulu also enjoined them to seek God’s face over Ekiti and indeed Nigeria as we prepare for another round of elections in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The APC stalwart while engaging critical stakeholders in the five local government areas in the Senatorial District ahead of the party primaries promised robust representation by initiating legislation that would impact positively on the lives of the people at the grassroots.

The Senatorial hopeful who met with leaders of the APC in the areas visited, particularly Ward Chairmen and Secretaries promised to bring his wealth of experience both in the public and private sector to bear in lifting the people out of poverty if given the ticket.

He said: “I am not coming out based on sentiment but because I have the experience and requisite credentials to represent my people.”





The Ipao-Ekiti born politician and leader of SouthWest professionals disclosed that part of his plans is to facilitate the establishment of Cottage Industries in the area where at least 500 youths would be gainfully employed.

The pro-democracy activist noted that until a deliberate and practical effort is geared towards tackling youth unemployment, the state will continue to live with the menace of festering insecurity.

