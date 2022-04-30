Eid-el-fitr: COAS directs troops to eliminate bandits, kidnappers, terrorists 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has felicitated troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Fitr Celebration and directed them to eliminate as many bandits, kidnappers and terrorists as possible, and recover as much weapons and ammunition from criminal elements.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Director of Nigerian Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen Ben Nwachukwu.

According to the statement, in the goodwill message to personnel across all Nigeeian Army formations and units, the COAS specially acknowledged and appreciated their sacrifices and commitment in various ongoing operations nationwide.

The COAS urged officers and soldiers to leverage on the holy season of Ramadan to reflect on the significance of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice, stressing that the season provides a unique opportunity to re-examine and re-adjust efforts towards fulfilling their constitutional roles, in order to justify the confidence reposed in them by Nigerians.

The Army Chief charged field commanders to redouble their efforts in ongoing operations, adding that the best Sallah gift he expected from them was to eliminate as many bandits, kidnappers and terrorists as possible, and recover as much weapons and ammunition from criminal elements.

Gen Yahaya paid special tributes to officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price in the defence of fatherland.





He emphasized that under his watch training and welfare of personnel and their families would continue to receive paramount attention.

The COAS noted that this informed his resolve to improve on medical facilities and services, while ensuring that treatment of personnel and their families, particularly those who are wounded in action will continue to get support and special vocational training to help them cope with their new health status and overcome associated psychological trauma.

He however, admonished officers and soldiers to remain apolitical and professional in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities, as the electioneering period approaches.

He urged them to defend the nation’s democracy and avoid being lured into politics.

While wishing all Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Fitr, Gen Yahaya expressed gratitude to the President, Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for their unflinching support to the Nigerian Army in the execution of its constitutional mandate.