Eid-el-Fitr: Babaloja-General congratulates Muslims

The Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaji Sunmaila Aderemi Jimoh, has rejoiced and congratulated Muslims in Oyo State and Nigeria in general for being alive to witness the end of 2021 Ramadan fasting and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri.

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan, on Wednesday, Alhaji Sunmaila Jimoh, popularly known as S. A. Jimoh, who is the President of Oyo State Market Men and Women said despite what traders, farmers and even customers suffered in the country this year, Almighty Allah in His infinite mercy granted everyone opportunity to end this year Ramadan in peace.

“We really have reason to be grateful to Almighty Allah for granting us the privilege of witnessing the end of 2021 Ramadan despite all that we went through as citizens of Nigeria. Especially the recent invasion of our markets by the officers of the Nigerian Customs, some of our traders were also kidnapped, likewise customers, but in all, we say thank you to Almighty Allah.

“I thank the people’s governor, Seyi Makinde for his all-time support and concern on issues affecting traders, artisans market men and women; as well as actions taken by His Excellency on the incessant invasion of markets in Ibadan by officers of the Nigerian Customs. I also appreciate the efforts of our senators and reps from Oyo State, South-West and all the national lawmakers, since our people couldn’t have done it alone.

“As we are celebrating Eid-el-Fitr, I would like to appeal to good people of Nigeria, especially political leaders and civil society to as a matter of necessity help to secure the favour of the Custom’s boss to order reopen of all the shops locked by officers of Nigerian Customs in Ibadan, bearing in mind the directive given to them by the Senate.

“Most of these shops are owned by a group, not an individual. In a shop we have about 3 or 5 traders, selling different goods, in some of the locked shops, there are other items apart from rice, what would be the faith of those traders.

“Some of our people are now in hospitals, while some are at home suffering high blood pressure due to inability to settle daily payment on the loan they secured from microfinance and other financial institutions.

“My advice to all Muslims is to continue praying to God for His protection over our lives and lands. It is our hope that Nigeria will be free from all the forces standing against its progress and stability. Our uprightness also matters, I pray God gives us new hearts to do His will and be our brothers’ keepers,” Babaloja-General prayed.

