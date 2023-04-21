Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade and the President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), have congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, urging them to pray for peace and unity in the country.

Ayade, in his Eid message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, called on all Nigerians to join hands to build a greater and peaceful Nigeria irrespective of religion, tribe, ethnic and political affiliation.

“I heartily congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadam fast; I also felicitate with them on the celebration of Eid-el Fitri to mark the end of the fast.

“Ramadan is an important and reinvigorating spiritual exercise, and I therefore, call on Muslims, particularly in our dear state, Cross River to, at all times, imbibe the lessons of Ramadan which resolve round love, sacrifice, peace and unity.

“All our country needs at this time is peace and unity and I urge you to make these two items the focal point of your supplications to the Almighty Allah as you celebrate Eid-el Fitri”, the Governor said.

Admonishing the Muslim Ummah on the import of abstinence and sacrifice, Ayade said, “I am optimistic that prayers, abstinence and sacrifices made during the holy month will continuously reflect in the daily life of the Muslim Ummah in Cross River State in particular and Nigeria in general”

He commended the Muslim Community in Cross River “for exhibiting a high sense of patriotism and being partners in fostering a peaceful and progressive Cross River where all citizens co-exist in peace. I want to use this opportunity to thank the Muslim community for its support for my administration in the last eight years”, the governor added.

While wishing Muslims a happy Eid-el fitri celebration, Ayade urged them to “also remember the poor and less privileged people in our midst and extend a hand of love and support to them as Islam teaches us to be our brother’s keepers.”

The NBA President on his part, expressed the hope that the sacrifices and self denial shown through the month of Ramadan will usher in seasons of love, forgiveness and rejuvenate the faith of Nigerians in God Almighty, for the recovery/restoration of the country.

Maikyau in a Sallah message, prayed for peace and prosperity in the country.

The message reads,” I celebrate with all our Muslim colleagues and indeed the entire Muslim Ummah, on the occasion of the Eid-El-Fitr, after a successful completion of yet another blessed month of Ramadan.





“At a time when our Nation is grappling with myriad of challenges, not the least insecurity, which has led to bloodshed in almost all parts of the country, it is my hope that the sacrifices and self denial shown through the month of Ramadan will usher in seasons of love, forgiveness and rejuvenate our faith in God Almighty, for the recovery/restoration of our dear country Nigeria.

“I pray that God Almighty, the Beneficent, the Merciful, the Only Wise God, keeps us together in peace and prosperity as members of the same profession and as Nigerians.

“May He grant us long life in good health and sustenance to observe many more of the sacred month of Ramadan, ending with a beautiful Eid celebrations such as we now have”, Maikyau said in the statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

