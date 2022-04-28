Eid-el-Fitir: Bauchi FRSC deploys 978 regular, special marshalls for patrol operations

A statement issued from the Command contained that the deployment is to take care of first Road Traffic Control (RTC) respondence from five major routes in and out of Bauchi State before, during and after the festival.

For logistics, the Command has deployed 6 ambulances, 10 patrol vehicles, one heavy-duty tow truck, two power bikes mainly for highway surveillance, speed control patrol and alert motorists of obstructions and failed parts of highways.

Also, communication equipment will be put at its optimum level, while 6 interconnectivity will be accorded the desired attention as all other sister security agencies’ networks are all connected for prompt response and synergy for the hitch-free Salah festival. The free toll numbers are 122 & 112 which remain updated.

The Command added that health Service providers are also in collaboration with the Command to provide prompt services to RTC victims to curtail fatality.

The Station Offices in the 20 LGAs of the State are fully activated to ensure prompt response to Road Traffic issues, clear obstructions, RTC. PE & Traffic Control.

To that effect, two roadside Clinics to manage RTC Victims and the immediate community as well as five help Areas to be positioned on all routes in and out of Bauchi.

There will also be aggressive motor park public enlightenment, effective utilisation of Media, Local Associations, Community and Religious Leaders who remain major Stakeholders in the crusade for safety during and after the festival.

The Special operations activities which will run from 29th April to 4th May 2022 remain 24/7 throughout the 7 days assigned by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

Eid-el-Fitir: Bauchi FRSC deploys 978 regular, special marshalls for patrol operations

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Eid-el-Fitir: Bauchi FRSC deploys 978 regular, special marshalls for patrol operations

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Eid-el-Fitir: Bauchi FRSC deploys 978 regular, special marshalls for patrol operations