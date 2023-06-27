Muslims in Bauchi State have been urged to reflect on their activities of the past year and strive to make amends during the period of the Eid-El Kabir Sallah.

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Rt Hon Auwal Mohamed Jatau, conveyed this message in a goodwill statement, where he extended felicitations to the State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, and the entire Muslim ummah on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir Sallah Celebration.

While congratulating the people of the state on this auspicious and sacrificial occasion, the Deputy Governor called for calm and peaceful conduct before, during, and after the Sallah period. He emphasized the importance of praying for peace and stability in Nigeria and Bauchi State.

The Deputy Governor also congratulated the State Governor on his memorable Eid-El-Kabir celebration in the Holy Land and wished him and all pilgrims from the state a successful and trouble-free pilgrimage.

He urged Muslims in the state to use this period for sober reflection, considering their activities of the past year and seeking ways to move forward. Additionally, he called on both Muslims and Christians in the state to pray for continued peace and adequate rainfall for a bountiful harvest.

The State Deputy Governor took the opportunity to pray for the peace and tranquillity of the state and the country. He emphasized the need for people to abide by the law and show loyalty to the constituted authorities.

Furthermore, he expressed his unwavering support and loyalty to the State Governor, Sen. Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir, in his efforts to improve the living standards of the people through the provision of infrastructure.

This statement was issued by Sani Muazu Ilelah, the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor’s office.

