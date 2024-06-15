The Grand Kadi of Kogi State Sharia Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Abdulkareem Aruwa, has appealed to Muslims to practicalise the symbolism of Eid-el-Adha which is total submission and obedience to Allah.

Justice Aruwa made the appeal while felicitating Muslims in his Eid-el-Adha message in Lokoja.

The Grand Kadi, while congratulating Muslim Ummah for witnessing the occasion, said the festival symbolises obedience to Allah’s directive for Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son, then, Prophet Ismail and obedience by the later to the former, his father to do so.

He urged everyone in the society to stop and ponder on the myriad of challenges confronting humanity to retrace their steps, renew their faith in God and imbibe the true meaning of sacrifice and patience as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and Prophet Ismail in this festive period and beyond.

Justice Aruwa, who, on behalf of the Muslim Ummah, felicitated Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, commended him for his material support to religious organisations in the state and prayed unto Allah to reward him abundantly.

He called on Muslims to continue to be law-abiding and to keep observing peace and peaceful co-existence.

The Grand Kadi also prayed to Allah to accept the Hajj of Kogi pilgrims and their safe return back home.

