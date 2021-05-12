Eid al-Fitr: Olawepo-Hashim preaches love, unity, compassion

Business mogul and former presidential candidate, Mr Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim has felicitated with the Muslim ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el Fitr celebration.

He, however, urged Muslims to continue to pray for the peace and stability of Nigeria especially now that the country is faced with numerous challenges

In a statement on Wednesday, Olawepo-Hashim described Ramadan as a period which has been of intense worship to Almighty Allah and it should be a time to reflect and abide by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in extending love, acts of unity and compassion to mankind.

He enjoined Muslims and other Nigerians to use the Sallah period for the renewal of faith for a strong and united Nigeria.

“No doubt, the Ramadan period was characterised by an intense spiritual exercise that bought the Muslims closer to Almighty Allah.”

“On this special day, we celebrate with the Muslim Ummah and pray Almighty Allah will accept the acts of worship and restore ultimate peace and harmony in all parts of the country,” he said.

He said the Ramadan period and the Sallah festivities following, should be a period of total submission to the will of Almighty Allah and therefore, admonished citizens to be moderate and law-abiding in their conduct in accordance to the teachings of the Holy Prophet ( SAW) so as to have a hitch-free celebration.

“We need peace more than ever before.

“This period should be for the cleansing of our inner souls and collective prayer for the good and well being of our country,” he said.

