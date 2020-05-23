Eid-al-Fitr: NILDS DG calls for renewed faith

Director-General of National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof Abubakar Sulaiman, on Saturday, urged Muslims on the need to renew their faith in the Almighty God despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof Sulaiman, who gave the charge via a statement to commemorate this year’s Eid-al-Fitr celebration, showered encomium on President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila for the leadership roles provided in the bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

“As the Muslim world completes the month of Ramadan, dedicated to fasting, prayers and almsgiving, I am pleased to send warm greetings to the Ummah on this occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

“Eid-al-Fitr marks a new beginning for each individual, and in spite of the COVID-19 crisis being experienced at this time, we should still hope for the blessings of renewed faith that come with it.

“I pray to Almighty Allah to grant us His guidance, safeguard our faith, heal our land, strengthen our solidarity and make the world a prosperous and peaceful one.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari, the President of the Senate, Sen Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila for their unique leadership and harmonious relationship so far in the attempts being made to curtail the spread of coronavirus as well as providing succour to the citizenry.

“My prayer is that those who are sick will recover very soon and those who lost their loved ones will be comforted by the Almighty Allah.

“Finally, I wish that our lives will glorify the Almighty and give joy to those around us as I send my best wishes to you all. May the blessings you received during this Ramadan be with you and your families in this world and the hereafter,” he stated.

