Eid-al-Fitr: CUPP felicitate Muslims

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has felicitated Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebrations which mark the end of Ramadan.

CUPP said there is no doubt that the month-long fasting afforded Muslim brothers and sisters the opportunity to rededicate themselves to God and prayed for the nation in this period of political upheavals, economic recession, social discontent, religious disharmony and insecurity across the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Contact and Mobilisation Committee, and member, Steering Committee, CUPP, Reverend Olusegun Peter.

“CUPP enjoins Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, tolerance, forgiveness and hard work as we renew our faith in the fatherland and build a strong, united, progressive and decent democratic society.

“The state of the nation is very bad. Nigeria is at a crossroads of its existence with unprecedented insecurity and bloodshed across the country.

“The people have lost confidence in governments at all levels as the nation has been turned to a killing field by terrorists, insurgents, militants, bandits, gunmen, hoodlums and kidnappers.

“The citizens are no longer safe, security agents are killed daily, private and public buildings set ablaze, and a security breach at the supposed impenetrable Aso Rock, where the residence of the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari was burgled on Monday 10th May 2021. It is indeed a trying time for our nation.

“The Coalition urges Nigerians to pray for the country. With our collective efforts, we shall make Nigeria great again,” the statement added.

