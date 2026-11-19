…as US monitors trial

The United States has expressed concern over the trial of an Egyptian man facing a possible death sentence for converting from Islam to Christianity, saying it is closely monitoring the proceedings and urging the Egyptian government to uphold religious freedom.

The case centres on 30-year-old Said Mansour Rezk Abdelrazek, whose prosecution has attracted international attention amid allegations that his conversion and expression of Christian beliefs have been treated as criminal offences.

A spokesperson for the US Department of State told Fox News Digital that Washington was following the case and called on Egyptian authorities to respect the religious rights of all citizens.

“We are monitoring his trial closely. Religious freedom is a fundamental human value, and we encourage the Egyptian government to protect the religious freedom rights of all its citizens,” the spokesperson said.

The development comes after Egyptian prosecutors reportedly asked the court to impose the maximum punishment available against Abdelrazek, which could be execution or 25 years in prison.

According to Fox News, his lawyer, Said Fayez, disclosed that prosecutors made the request during a hearing in early November after concluding their arguments.

Abdelrazek’s defence team is expected to present its closing arguments on December 8.

The 30-year-old was arrested at his residence in Cairo on July 15, 2025, Amnesty International said. He remained in detention for nine months before his case was transferred to the Terrorism Circuit of the First Criminal Court in Badr.

He faces allegations of belonging to a banned terrorist organisation, showing contempt for Islam, inciting unrest and disseminating false information.

However, Coptic Solidarity, an advocacy group representing Egyptian Christians and other religious minorities, has questioned the basis of the prosecution, maintaining that the allegations have yet to be proven in court.

The organisation’s spokeswoman, Lindsay Rodriguez, told Fox News that the proceedings had raised concerns about religious freedom and whether Abdelrazek would receive a fair hearing.

“These remain prosecution allegations, not findings of guilt,” she said.

Rodriguez also expressed concern over reports of religious comments allegedly made by the presiding judge during the November 3 hearing, arguing that they could undermine confidence in the court’s impartiality.

“Peaceful religious conversion and expression must not be treated as terrorism or national-security offences,” she said.

She called on the United States, the European Union and Australia to use the December 8 hearing to demand that Egypt respect religious freedom and uphold fair-trial standards.

Abdelrazek’s fiancée, Sophia, an Australian-Egyptian citizen who withheld her surname over security concerns, has also appealed for his release.

“I am pleading for them to release him,” she told Fox News.

Amnesty International has similarly called for the Egyptian authorities to free Abdelrazek, arguing that his prosecution is linked to his conversion to Christianity and religious beliefs.

The organisation has also raised concerns about his conditions in detention and whether he has had adequate access to legal representation.

Meanwhile, Fox News said it sought comments from Egypt’s Embassy in Washington and the country’s Foreign Ministry but received no response.

Egypt has an estimated population of 120 million, with Coptic Christians making up approximately 10 per cent of its population.