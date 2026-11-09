Egypt train collision kills seven, injures more than 100 near Cairo

At least seven people have been killed and 112 others injured after two passenger trains collided in Egypt’s Giza province, south of Cairo.

The accident occurred on Sunday, November 8, between Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa railway stations in the Al-Ayyat district, when a train travelling from Giza to Fayoum crashed into the rear of another train heading from Cairo to Aswan.

The collision caused several carriages to derail, leaving passengers trapped and prompting an emergency rescue operation.

Egypt’s Health Ministry said 72 ambulances were deployed to evacuate victims, while injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. At least 45 injured passengers had been discharged after receiving medical attention, according to initial reports.

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President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ordered an urgent investigation into the accident, insisting that anyone found responsible for negligence must be held accountable.

Egypt’s Public Prosecution has also launched an investigation, with a technical committee assigned to examine the damaged trains, railway tracks and circumstances surrounding the collision. ￼

The accident has renewed concerns about railway safety in Egypt, which has experienced several deadly train crashes over the years despite government efforts to modernise its rail network.

CNN