Egypt: Symbol of Islamic civilisation

PERHAPS the history of Islam is incomplete without a mention of Egypt. This is an ancient country that has pioneered world civilisation in all ramifications. Over a span of 50 centuries, the banks of the Nile were the scene of one of the oldest civilisations in history. The ancient Egyptians forged their own genuine, unprecedented laws and legislations, which continually progressed with time.

Also, there is consensus among historians and Egyptologists that the ancient Egyptians were the first builders ever known to man. They taught humanity how to design and erect buildings, thus laying the groundwork for human civilisation, urbanisation and man’s settlement in a specific homeland of his own for the first time in history.

Educationally, the ancient country of Egypt pioneered scholarship in medicine, Arabic and Islamic studies, pharmacy, public affairs, science and technology, arts, geology, astronomy and astrology, archaeology, and architecture. The country concretises its intellectual zeal and exploits through the famous, foremost and first university in the world, Al-Azhar University in Cairo, the largest city in Africa and the capital of Egypt.

Really, history has been kind to Egypt, perhaps as a divine design to make the country great. Though Adam, the first human creation and first Prophet of Allah, first touched the earth in Iraq, he actually passed through Egypt in his quest for Allah’s forgiveness for taking the forbidden fruit in Paradise (Qur’an 2:30; 2:36–38).

Besides, the history of great prophets like Ibrahim, Ismail, Ishaq, Yaqub, Yusuf, Sulaiman, Shuaib, Musa, Isa and indeed Muhammad (SAW) is incomplete without mentioning Cairo, Egypt. In fact, most of them lived there to fulfill the mission of promoting the unity and indivisibility of Allah (Qur’an 2:163; 12:43; 7:133–135).

You will remember vividly the story of Prophet Yusuf, the true prophet of dreams (Qur’an 12:4). You will remember how Yusuf was jailed unjustly for rejecting the seduction of Zulikha, the wife of Aziz, his boss, and how he became the Chief Treasurer of Egypt (Qur’an 12:24–56).

Also, you remember the story of Prophet Musa and King Fir’aun (Pharaoh) in Egypt. You remember how Prophet Musa was called to prophethood to preach Allah’s unity and worship only God, to Pharaoh and his idolatrous followers (Qur’an 20:42–44; 26:15–17). You recall how Prophet Musa (AS) freed the Israelites from the cruelties and bondage of Pharaoh to foster their progress (Qur’an 28:5).

But it should not surprise you to see Egyptians pride themselves as children of Pharaoh. This is because “Pharaoh” is just a title of a powerful and strong dynasty in Egypt. The king in question, or in encounter with Prophet Musa (AS), was just in the lineage of the Pharaoh dynasty.

Meanwhile, how old is Egypt? How old is the new democratic dispensation in Egypt? From when does Egypt count its National Day celebration? Was Egypt colonised by any country? Of what benefit is Egypt to Islamic scholarship and civilisation? What do we stand to learn from the tortuous political history of Egypt?

Meanwhile, “Egypt is seven thousand years old. But today we are celebrating the Egyptian revolution that redeemed the people from the bondage of the British.”

Truly, Egypt had been ruled by dynasties. They ruled by monarchical powers and totalitarian decrees. Legal and legislative texts were found on the walls of palaces and temples, or written on papyrus in hieroglyphic, demotic, Coptic, Greek, Latin, Hebrew, Aramaic, and Arabic. Hence, Egypt is the most ancient country in the modern world that has a developed legal system.

Along the centuries, Egyptian civilisations flourished based on strongly established foundations in administration and government systems. About 5,200 years ago, King Narmene Menes (3200 BC) laid down the oldest legislative systems in human history when he issued the law of “Tehut,” god of wisdom, as the only law applicable all over Egypt. He also made Memphis the capital of the first unified and centralized state in history, with an organized system of government, administration, judiciary, education, police, army, etc. Ancient Egyptian antiquities speak volumes about how advanced their government and administrative systems were. The king (Pharaoh) was the head of state who appointed the Great Treasurer or Tax Collector. Local government was successfully applied in Egypt since the time of the Old Kingdom.

The king controlled the executive and judiciary powers and exercised his executive authority with the assistance of many civil servants. However, his powers in selecting those aides were not absolute. He had to abide by the legal rules of seniority and literacy level.

Such was the situation under the various dynasties until the advent of Christianity in Egypt in the first century AD. The Egyptian Church came with its own rules and traditions. But the Islamic era marked the golden age in the annals of Egypt’s public affairs and legislation. It derived its authority and power from the supremacy of Allah, the Creator of the heavens and the earth (Qur’an 59:28; 36:81). Indeed, the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah—i.e., the tradition of Prophet Muhammed (SAW)—based on the Shura (consultative) principle, form the basis of law and legislation under the Islamic era. These are essential principles of government in Islam.

Such eras include: the Fatimid Caliphate (969–1171 AD); Ayyubid era (1171–1250 AD); Mamluk era (1250–1517 AD); Sultan Az-Zahir Baybars; and the Ottoman era (1517–1805 AD). It was in May 1805 that Egypt witnessed the first mature democratic revolution of the modern age. That revolution was led by the intellectuals of Al-Azhar University, which appointed Muhammed Ali Pasha as “Wali” (ruler) of Egypt.

But in December 1914, Britain declared Egypt a protectorate. That was also the time the northern and southern protectorates of Nigeria were merged. The meetings of the Assembly in 1915 were indefinitely adjourned, and in that same year, the regulatory law was repealed and the legislative Assembly abolished in April 1923.

So, another revolution broke out in 1919, calling for freedom, independence, and a full democratic parliamentary life in Egypt. This revolution led to the promulgation of the February 28, 1922 Declaration, recognizing Egypt as a sovereign, independent state (with some reservations), and pledging an end to the British protectorateship of Egypt.

The 1923 constitution adopted a parliamentary system based on the separation and cooperation between authorities. It regulated the relationship between the legislative and executive authorities along the principle of checks and balances.

Just as France, Egypt has had many republics. Due to internal and external factors, the constitutional condition deteriorated, and this led to the 1952 revolution. In fact, the period between 1923 and 1952 witnessed the succession of 40 cabinets and cabinet reshuffles. So, in 1956, a new constitution was adopted, under which the National Assembly consisting of 350 elected members was formed on July 22, 1957. It is this date that has been adopted by Egypt as National Day.

We can only hope that other countries of the world nurturing democracy will learn from the chequered political history of the ancient Islamic country of Egypt that has promoted world civilization.

READ ALSO: What the world owes to Islam and its Prophet