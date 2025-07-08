World News

Egypt: Four killed, phone, internet services disrupted as fire guts Cairo telecoms hub

Adam Mosadioluwa
fire guts Cairo telecoms

Four workers have been confirmed dead and at least 22 others injured after a fire broke out on Monday at a major data center in Cairo, disrupting telecommunications across Egypt’s capital.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesperson for Egypt’s Health Ministry, told Reuters on Tuesday that most of the injuries resulted from smoke inhalation.

The fire, which erupted at a Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA facility, was brought under control the same day, according to state television. 

However, the incident triggered widespread communication outages, including disruptions to internet and phone services.

Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, said in a statement on Tuesday that service restoration was underway and would be completed within 24 hours.

In a separate statement, Telecom Egypt mourned the loss of its employees and pledged support to their families.

The disruption affected not just phone calls but also internet services. Internet monitoring group Netblocks reported that network data showed national connectivity had dropped to 62% of normal levels.

The Health Ministry, anticipating difficulties in emergency access, released alternative numbers for ambulance services across different governorates in case residents could not reach the main hotline.

ALSO READ: I’ll send new weapons to Ukraine for defence against Russia —Trump

In addition to phone and internet failures, the fire disrupted some digital banking services, including ATM use, credit card transactions, and online payments. A bank source and local residents confirmed the disruptions, which occurred after banks had already closed for the day.

The state-run MENA news agency said the fire had been prevented from spreading to the entire building and adjacent rooftops.

An initial investigation cited by MENA suggested the blaze may have been caused by an electrical short circuit, quoting a security source.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Real estate developer, Kennedy Okonkwo Court orders real estate mogul, blogger to retract defamatory social media posts
Next Article Uba Sani takes responsibility for Mangu attack, criminal gangs Uba Sani says June 12 honour courage, Farmers laud Gov Uba Sani for increasing agric budget from N1bn to N74 bn, Sani head of service, state-owned varsities fees, Group lauds Kaduna govt for clearing N6.9bn pension arrears, Kaduna govt to convene education summit, Gov Uba Sani lauds DSS for arresting 54 bandits, gunrunners in Kaduna, Kaduna new bank accounts,Governance: My concern is equal development, not politics of ethnicity, religion – Gov Uba Sani, Kaduna gov, Uba Sani, rated high on security, infrastructure, others, Gov Uba Sani commissions distribution of educational materials, vehicles to 23 LGAs ‘Let’s work together to succeed,’ Uba Sani tells Northwest Commission

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×