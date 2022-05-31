Egwuagu, Gerald, Chukwuocha, Chika pick SDP senatorial, Reps tickets in Imo

A retired General in the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Austin Egwuagu, has emerged as the flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) senatorial primary election conducted for Imo West senatorial district.

Egwuagu picked the senatorial ticket after defeating other contestants at the election held at the party secretariat in Owerri.

In the same vein, Mr Gerald Lebechi has been declared the winner of the party primary election for Okigwe North Federal constituency made up of Onuimo/Isiala Mbano/Okigwe.

Mr Ikenna Chukwuocha also clinched the ticket for Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Federal constituency while Mrs. China Nwachukwu emerged winner of the primary election conducted for Abor Mbaise/Ngor Opkala Federal constituency.

While for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Godstime Chukwubuikem Samuel emerged victorious as the flag bearer of the party.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





For the State House of Assembly primary election also conducted for the 27 state constituencies by the officials of the party and supervised by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Mr. Igwe Collins picked the party ticket for Isiala Mbano state constituency.

Mr Emereonu Donatus and Chief Onyiriuka Stanley emerged winners of the primary election for Oru East and Ohaji/Egbema state constituencies respectively.

Briefing journalists in his office Monday, the state chairman Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu described the election as peaceful and successful.

He said: “Those who won emerged gallantly while those that lost accepted their death with faith.”

Okaforanyanwu pointed out that during the entire primary election results were collated for various constituencies and winners emerged without any complaints from any contestants that lost.

The party chairman said that the election witnessed a large turnout of members, adding that it shows that the party is very ready and prepared to take over the 10 Federal constituencies, the 3 senatorial seats and the 27 state constituencies.

On the forthcomming governorship election in the state, Prince Okaforanyanwu expressed optimism that the party will make it.