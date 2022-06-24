Egungun festival: Don’t allow mischief-makers to use your wards in causing breach of peace, Oyo CP warns stakeholders

As the yearly Egungun Festival is about to commence in Oyo State, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, has enjoined parents, guardians and leaders with varying degrees of influence to warn their wards and protégés against being used by mischief makers to breach the relative tranquillity being enjoyed in the state.

This was in a bid to ensure a hitch-free festival event showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso on Friday.

In a meeting with all stakeholders, held in the conference hall at the police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, said that the meeting was particularly imperative in order to address growing concerns about the influx of various interests into the state in the guise of celebrating the age-long festival with loved ones.

The stakeholders included traditionalists, leaders of the various masquerade-bearing households and other non-state actors.

The Commissioner of Police also ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of command’s tactical formations to embark on confidence-building patrols, surveillance and intelligence-led visibility policing ahead of the festival slated later this month.

Assuring the people of the state of their safety before, during and after the festive period, CP Williams, who just assumed duty as the state police boss, appealed to all to go about their daily lawful activities without fear of harassment or molestation of any kind, as stakeholders had been legally bound by relevant laws and statutes for a peaceful procession exercise.

He stated further that they would be actively monitored by the command in line with standard best practices.

It was also said that the Command could always be reached through emergency control room numbers 615 (toll-free) of Oyo State Security Trust Fund, and the state police command lines 07055495413 and 08081768614 in case of any emergency.

It was added that the NPF rescue me app was also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively.





