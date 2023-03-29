By: Jacob Segun Olatunji – Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu as a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

According to the statement, the new DIG will be representing the South-West geopolitical zone of the country and will be replacing DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo who retired on March 15th this year.

The statement added that the Commission also approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police while

33 Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to substantive Commissioners of Police.

It explained that the appointment and promotions were some of the highlights of the 19th Plenary Meeting of the Commission which was held in Abuja on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 and presided over by its acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC rtd.

According to it, the Commission also approved the promotion of 57 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners, 118 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners, 316 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, eight Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents and 61 Inspectors of Police to Assistant Superintendents 11.

The Commission in a statement made available to The Star by the Head, Press and Public Relations, said it considered and approved the confirmation and promotion of 4,449 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), 11 to the substantive rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASP 1.

The Commission also approved the promotion of other senior Police Officers for outstanding performance and recognition from community leaders.

The Commissioners of Police promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police are; Rabi Umar former CP Force Education; Mathew Akinyosola, acting AIG Police Mobile Force; Jonathan Towuru, acting AIG Zone 6, Calabar; Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, acting AIG Zone 2; Akande Sikiru Kayode, acting AIG Zone 11 Osogbo; Abimbola Adebola Shokoya; Christopher Adetokunbo Owolabi and Yusuf Chiromawa Usman, CP Workshop.





Others are; Yekini Adio Ayoku, CP Kaduna state Command; Olofu Tony Adejoh CP Eastern Ports, Calabar; Aliyu Garba, Force Headquarters; Idris Dabban Dauda, CP Force Headquarters; Yusuf Ahmed Usman, CP Admin, operations, DIG Operations; Haladu Musa Ros-Amson, Acting AIG FCID, Alagbon close, Lagos; Babatunde Babata Ishola, Director Staff College Jos; Alexander Nengi Wannang, Commandant Police Detective College Enugu; Ari Mohammed Ali, CP Delta; Mamman Sanda Umar, CP Nigerian Ports Authority, Lagos; Sadiq Idris Abubakar, CP FCT; Emeka Frank Mba; CP Ogun; Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo, CP Bayelsa Command; Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi, CP Ondo Command; Babaji Sunday, Commandant Police College Maiduguri and Arungwa Nwazue Udochukwu, CP DFA FIB, Force Headquarters .

The Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioners include; Mohammed Bunu; Zubairu Abubakar; Fom Pam Joseph; Emuobo Fred Ekokotu; Garba Musa Yusuf; Fasuba Akinyele Olabode; Uzuegbu Kanayo; Garba Ahmed; Nemi Edwin Osigoboko Iwo; Hayatu Kaigama Ali; Nwonyi Policarp Emeka; Salman Dogo Garba; Musibau Omolabi Ajani; Dungus Ali Munguno among others.

The Commissioners of Police and Deputies appeared for an interactive/promotion interview, a condition for their consideration for promotion.

Justice Ogunbiyi, the acting Chairman of the Commission, urged the newly promoted Officers to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

She said the Commission will continue to ensure that Police promotions are regular and motivational to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Officers.

