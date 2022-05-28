Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency: Akinjide, Erubami, party chairmen, reject APC delegates’ list written with pen

The House of Representatives aspirants of Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency aspirants under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Akinjide Kazeem Akinola and Com. Moshood Erubami alongside the two Party Chairmen of the local government, Alh. Agbedo of Egbeda and Hon. Shina Adeagbo of Ona-Ara have rejected the delegates list brought by the officials in charge of the primary election.

The aspirants and the party Chairmen described the delegates’ list as fake, unacceptable and a ploy to rig the primary election.

Hon Akinjide while speaking to journalists, drew the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to what he described as illegalities perpetrated by the party members assigned to conduct primaries to elect a candidate for Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency.

He said the party members sent to conduct the primaries came without materials like papers, and other documents needed to document the process of the primaries, but only presented a ‘fake’ delegates’ list.

He also called on the leadership of APC to act fast and correct the abnormalities to avoid crisis that may cause the party to lose out in the election.

The Oyo State born grassroots politician however, reminded the party of the crisis that may hit the party if a proper primary election was not conducted for an authentic candidate to emerge.





It is at the backdrop of these alleged illegalities, that the two party Chairmen and aspirants for the party for Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency, jointly rejected the delegates list and call for the review and intervention of the party stakeholders to save them from what they described as daylight robbery.