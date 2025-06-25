Latest News

Efforts underway to clear outstanding payments to contractors — FG

Joseph Inokotong
Nigeria’s agricultural laws, Lagos group pushes for Tinubu, Ambode’s re-election , Tinubu prays for troops, Tinubu's reforms, administration of Tinubu, FG payments to contractors
President Bola Tinubu

The Federal Government is announced that efforts are being made underway to clear the outstanding payments to contractors for contracts executed by Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known on Wednesday in a statement issued in Abuja.

The OAGF explained that the Federal Government has laid down rules for the award and execution of contracts and no payment would be made for contracts awarded without due process or contracts not executed according to specification.

ALSO READ: SEC canvasses advanced financial inclusion by 2030

“The Federal Government has records of contracts executed by MDAs and is meticulous in the payment for these contracts to guarantee value for money spent.

Efforts are underway to pay for contracts duly awarded and completed according to specifications”, the OAGF said.

Bawa Mokwa, Director (Press and Public Relations) said on the N35,000 wage award, the OAGF said the Federal Government had commenced payment of the five months outstanding arrears in May 2025, adding that the payment of the wage award will continue every month until the arrears is exhausted.

The OAGF said the next payment of the N35,000 wage award will be done in June 2025 after payment of the June 2025 salary.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nigeria–Morocco gas infrastructure, Senate confirms Nnanna Kalu, colonial economic model, remaining tax reform bills, Senator Abbo Senate exit, Easter: Akpabio seeks end to political, religious, ethnic biases, killings, CSOs ask Senator Akpabio to step aside over electoral fraud judgement Senate worries over Customs’ proposed N1.1trn 2025 budget
Next Article Inuwa Yahaya, democratic success, Inuwa Yahaya declaresGombe State Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Engr Dr Usman Maijama'a Kallamu, has assured the people of the state that, Gov Inuwa signs GOSTEC Law, Gombe gov assents to Electricity Law 2025 Gombe govt approves N6.6bn gratuity backlog payments

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×