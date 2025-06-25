The Federal Government is announced that efforts are being made underway to clear the outstanding payments to contractors for contracts executed by Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known on Wednesday in a statement issued in Abuja.

The OAGF explained that the Federal Government has laid down rules for the award and execution of contracts and no payment would be made for contracts awarded without due process or contracts not executed according to specification.

“The Federal Government has records of contracts executed by MDAs and is meticulous in the payment for these contracts to guarantee value for money spent.

Efforts are underway to pay for contracts duly awarded and completed according to specifications”, the OAGF said.

Bawa Mokwa, Director (Press and Public Relations) said on the N35,000 wage award, the OAGF said the Federal Government had commenced payment of the five months outstanding arrears in May 2025, adding that the payment of the wage award will continue every month until the arrears is exhausted.

The OAGF said the next payment of the N35,000 wage award will be done in June 2025 after payment of the June 2025 salary.

