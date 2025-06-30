Latest News

Efforts in top gear to resolve pending industrial issues — Labour Minister

Christian Appolos
Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, workplace productivity labour laws passage

The Federal Government has assured labour unions in Nigeria that it is working assiduously to resolve all pending labour matters, urging them to have faith in its efforts.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, gave the assurance when he received the leadership of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), led by the national President, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, on a courtesy visit to the Minister, in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Ministry’s Head, Information and Public Relations, Patience Onuobia, the minister implored labour unions in Nigeria to rest assured that their concerns were receiving adequate attention, as the government has initiated the necessary processes to resolve them.

The Minister urged the health workers to always tow the path of dialogue with the government on any nagging issue, as dialogue remained the right path to solutions.

Dingyadi acknowledged JOHESU’s crucial role in the health sector, commending their commitment to the sector and the well-being of Nigerians.

He assured the health workers that the resolution of their issues were ongoing and would be concluded soon.

Earlier, the national President of JOHESU, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, had appreciated the Minister’s exemplary contribution to conflict resolution and industrial harmony in the country, as well as his effective discharge of his function as a buffer between the government and the labour.

He also tabled before the minister some demands, chief among which are the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), and payment of seven months (June – December 2023) arrears of CONHESS Review.

The Joint Health Sector Unions and the Assembly of Health Care Professionals are a coalition of several healthcare worker unions.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Police investigate as man stabbed in Ekiti, Delta Police bust kidnap, Police recover lifeless body, Police ban display of dangerous weapons, Gombe Police deploys personnel, Police deploy for Eid-el-Kabir, Police officers arrested, Kano DPO dies, Police, Sokoto: Police arrest notorious bandit, recover AK-47 rifle, Ondo: Police arrest community head over alleged rape of 12-year-old girl, Indecent dressing in Delta Delta: Police bust kidnap, ‘One Chance’ gangs in Ughelli, Warri
Next Article Police investigate as man stabbed in Ekiti, Delta Police bust kidnap, Police recover lifeless body, Police ban display of dangerous weapons, Gombe Police deploys personnel, Police deploy for Eid-el-Kabir, Police officers arrested, Kano DPO dies, Police, Sokoto: Police arrest notorious bandit, recover AK-47 rifle, Ondo: Police arrest community head over alleged rape of 12-year-old girl, Indecent dressing in Delta Police Commissioner orders investigation as man stabbed to death in Ekiti

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×