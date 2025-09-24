Effiong commends Alake over revocation of 1,263 mineral licences

The chairman, task force against illegal mining in Cross River State, Prince Paul Effiong, has lauded the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, for his recent decisive action in revoking 1,263 mineral licenses belonging to companies that failed to comply with statutory obligations.

In a statement issued on Monday, Effiong described the move as a bold step toward sanitising the solid minerals sector and promoting transparency and accountability.

The revoked licenses include 584 exploration licenses, 65 mining leases, 144 quarry licenses, and 470 small-scale mining leases. According to Effiong, this development will not only create opportunities for genuine investors but also serve as a strong deterrent against illegal operators across the country.

“The revocation of these licenses will undoubtedly open up new opportunities for genuine investors and help to curb illegal mining activities in our state,” Effiong stated.

He emphasised that the Cross River task force against illegal mining will continue to work hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to ensure only compliant operators are granted access to the state’s resources.

“As the chairman against illegal mining in Cross River State, I am particularly delighted that this move will help to promote a level playing field for all operators in the sector.

The task force I lead will continue to work closely with the ministry to ensure that only companies that adhere to the rules and regulations are allowed to operate in our state,” he affirmed.

Effiong further called on all stakeholders in the solid minerals industry to take note of the development and ensure strict compliance with the regulations guiding their operations.

“We must work together to promote transparency, accountability and sustainability in the solid minerals sector,” he added.

