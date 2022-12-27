Effects of social media on 2023 elections

There is a popular statement which says that: “Information is power.” This statement isn’t far from the truth because, the fastest means of disseminating information is through the social media and the traditional media such as radio, newspapers, magazines and television.

The use of social media which is the virtual means of exchanging information has been on the increase especially in this 21st century. It has also been used as a strong weapon for the transmission of political activities in Nigeria and the world at large.

According to google as at January 2022, “Nigeria registered approximately 109 million active internet users, which corresponds to about half of the total population.” This simply tells you that social media could be a great weapon for achieving power and influence in Nigeria, if properly used.

The active users of the social media platforms are the youths. So, the youths being the active consumers have power in the upcoming 2023 general elections. And they can change, manipulate and play with peoples perspectives and beliefs.

If you are a good consumer of social media, you will bear me witness that the most popular and advertised presidential candidate in Nigeria is Peter Obi. This is because he has large followers and fans in the social media, who are ever ready to campaign for him for whatever it takes.

In addition, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the traditional media and civil society organisations have largely dominated the social media space through their interactive websites and platforms. Today, one can access electronic copies of news papers and read vital information without listening or watching the traditional media. This is because the social media is user interactive, more affordable and faster than the traditional media.

More also, social media handles have become the platform where politicians make their political ambition known to the public. For example, Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Kwankwaso of NNPP made their blueprint known through their social media handles.

Social media has given new candidates the opportunity to harmonise themselves through their social media accounts which help voters feel more connected to them.

In conclusion, since the future of the 2023 general election lies in the youths, so the effective use of the social media will be a game changer for the forthcoming elections.

Ikram Abdulsalam Aminu,

Kaduna.

