Effects of increase in price of commodities

The excruciating pain inflicted on poor Nigerians as a result of the increase in pump price in the country has compelled market men and women to increase the price of foodstuffs and other commodities.

The price of a locally-produced bag of rice has increased from N22, 000 to N30, 000. We all know rice is a staple in virtually all Nigerian homes. Across the markets, the price of all commodities has been hiked; even the price of cement has increased from N2, 500 to N3, 200.

Latest reports on the price of commodities in Nigeria are a clear indication that every human wants has become expensive and now beyond the reach of many Nigerians. Only the rich can afford them.

The Federal Government under the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari should do all that is necessary at this crucial time to reduce the price of petroleum in Nigeria and embark on a project that will reduce the hardship facing poor citizens of Nigeria.

One critical problem facing Nigerians is the inability of our leaders to think of the poor masses. Anybody who talks truth to power will become their enemies. Nigeria could have developed beyond this if we had selfless, serious-minded intellectuals with a deep sense of honesty in power. Many Nigerians have lost their jobs and even Chevron is allegedly planning to sack over 600 workers. The question is where are we going in this country when major oil companies are threatening to sack workers?

The Federal Government is expected to give more incentives that will serve as impetus or springboard for the growth of the private sector that will make them to create more jobs opportunities. The foreign investors will stay away from Nigeria to invest if the necessary steps were not taken to improve our economy.

Jimoh Mumin Esq.,

Ibadan.

