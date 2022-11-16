Effects of child marriage

The recent rise of cases of child marriage in Nigeria has been a source of concern and grief in the hearts of many. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) defines a child as “a human being below the age of 18 years unless, under the law applicable to the child, the majority is attained earlier.” In simpler terms, a person below the age of 18 is considered a child.

A child, even though is subject to the parents and guardians, certain decisions are not supposed to be enforced on the child. Crucial decisions such as who and when to get married should be left to the child to decide when ready. Child marriage is defined as a marriage of a girl or a boy before 18 years of age. It also refers to the formal or informal union between persons less than 18 years of age. In most cases it is to someone older.

Globally, it was reported more than half a billion girls and women alive today were married in childhood. Research has further proven that in the Middle East and North Africa, there has been substantial progress in reducing the prevalence of child marriage made over the past 25 years, but progress appears to have slowed within the last decade. By 2030, it’s estimated that 150 million girls will lose their childhoods due to child marriage.

According to research conducted by Plan International, “The primary reasons for such high rates of child marriage were found to be lack of access to education, economic opportunity, and health services, particularly for girls, alongside severe poverty and weak legal and enforcement mechanisms. Most disturbingly, the normalization and justification of male sexual violence and extreme gender inequity prevail in survey areas.” Child marriage has several devastating effects on the girl child. One of the categories is the physical effect which includes premature pregnancy, high risk of experiencing complications in pregnancy and childbirth, maternal and infant mortality, and malnutrition which may likely result in anxiety, stress, low self-esteem, fear, depression, among other factors.

Above all, preventive measures should be taken through educating and empowering girls as well as their parents, mobilising communities and providing relevant economic support to the girl’s families. In addition to that, the media also has an active role to play. Producing informative content, encouraging women, advocating for women as community leaders, and majoring in the strength and abilities of the girl child are crucial.

Success James, Maiduguri, Borno State.

