Effectiveness of Oyo female police

It is a fact that there are a lot of killings and kidnappings going on in the country presently and insecurity is generally high across all states. And we also know that the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, is working round the clock to protect the residents and their property as she has proved to be a disciplinarian who will not tolerate lawlessness.

But while we appreciate the good work of CP Onadeko in stemming crime, I also want to plead with her to do more in securing lives and property in the state as crime seems to be fighting back. I think there is need to beef up security in the state by increasing the number of patrol vehicles that will go round the nook and cranny of the state at all hours. The CP should deploy the anti-kidnapping and surveillance team back to the streets of Ibadan to curb all forms of vices and lawlessness that will aid insecurity.

I also use this opportunity to laud the Divisional Police Officer at Apete area of Ibadan for his diligence that has restored law and order at Apete/Awotan area. The division has done a good job in ensuring that the area is not taken over by criminals. The female police bosses are really doing well in Oyo state and we need more females in positions of authority in Nigeria.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan.

