Effective planning key to tackling Nigeria’s housing, urban challenges —NITP

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has called for stronger collaboration among governments, communities, urban professionals and other stakeholders to address Nigeria’s growing housing crisis, urban decay and infrastructure challenges.

The President of NITP, Prof. Kingsley Ogboi, while making the call, emphasised that sustainable and liveable communities could only be achieved through effective urban planning, inclusive development policies and collective efforts to build resilient cities.

He made the call in a message marking the 2026 World Town Planning Day, with the theme: “Great Communities Are Built on Planning: Together We Deliver, Together We Thrive, Together We Sustain.”

Ogboi said that planners had a critical role to play in shaping cities and communities through sound policies, development plans and effective development control.

He noted that planners were drivers of city development through their policies, plans and development control instruments, adding that the profession must take greater responsibility for shaping the country’s urban future.

According to him, the 2026 celebration, which marks the 77th edition of World Town Planning Day, focused on collaborative planning, social equity, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda.

The NITP president explained that the theme highlighted the need for planners to facilitate partnerships and inclusive processes capable of addressing interconnected social, environmental, economic, technological and demographic challenges.

The NITP president further linked this year’s celebration to the 2026 World Cities Day theme, “Regenerating the City: Adequate Housing for All,” which highlighted the importance of urban regeneration in addressing housing shortages, ageing infrastructure, underutilised urban land and growing social inequalities.

He noted that the global housing challenge required integrated approaches that combined affordable housing delivery with improvements in infrastructure, public spaces, connectivity and climate resilience.

According to him, urban regeneration must also be participatory and community-led, with safeguards to prevent displacement and ensure that existing residents benefit from improvements in their neighbourhoods.

He said these challenges reinforced the need for effective planning systems that could expand access to adequate housing while promoting inclusive and sustainable urban development.

Ogboi also recalled that Sustainable Development Goal 11 seeks to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable, noting that the goal was closely connected with the mandate of UN-Habitat and the global commitment to improve housing access, strengthen urban planning, reduce inequalities and build climate-resilient communities.

The NITP president urged Nigerian planners to take advantage of the annual celebration to promote the value of their profession and demonstrate how sound planning could create healthier, more prosperous and sustainable communities.

He maintained that great communities were not created by chance but through deliberate planning, cooperation and sustained commitment to the wellbeing of residents.

Also, Chairman of Lagos State Chapter of NITP, Dr. David Olawale, emphasized that orderly and sustainable urban growth is essential for the future of the state.

He noted that thriving neighborhoods are never the result of chance or luck. Instead, he said they were products of deliberate foresight by town planners who map out roads, drainage, schools, hospitals, and open spaces before development takes place.

Olawale maintained that communities must be orderly, inclusive for all socio-economic groups, resilient against environmental challenges like floods and heat, liveable, and sustainable for future generations.

Addressing the current realities of Lagos State, the NITP chairman acknowledged that Lagos remains a city of stark contrasts—featuring both world-class estates and heavily challenged informal settlements marred by blocked drainage, setback violations, and unauthorised building.

To bridge this gap, he urged authorities to let planning lead by actively implementing Master Plans, Model City Plans, and District Plans rather than leaving them on shelves while ensuring firm and fair development control.

He advised developers and landowners to build responsibly, obtain proper planning approvals, and respect existing layouts, warning that unapproved buildings pose serious risks to lives and communities.

He reminded citizens that planning is designed for their protection, urging them to view regulatory enforcement—such as the protection of drainage channels and open spaces—as actions that safeguard their future.

Olawale encouraged professionals to uphold high ethical standards, refuse to compromise integrity for short-term gains, and continue advocating for safe, planned communities for all residents.

“Great communities do not fall from heaven; they are designed, planned, and built,” Olawale said.