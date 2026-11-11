Effective participation in political process, adequate security only means of rebuilding Nigeria — Alli, Akinbile, Owoseni

THE Grand Sheikh and Murshid, Caring Sharing Sufi Centre, Dr Bayonle Rasheed Akinbile; Oyo APC governorship candidate, Sarafadeen Alli, and former Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Fatai Owoseni, have noted that Nigeria will not be rebuilt by oil, Abuja politics or election-day rice alone but when citizens rise in political consciousness and government secures lives and properties with modern technology.

They encouraged electorate to use their permanent voter cards (PVC) to elect the right leaders who would take the right decisions and genuinely care for the people.

The trio made the remarks at the opening of the 37th anniversary of the Caring and Sharing Sufi Centre in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Speaking on the theme ‘Heaven on Earth from Paradise to Paradise, a Miracle of Your Rise in Consciousness,’ founder of the Sufi Centre, Akinbile said Nigeria, from the North to the South, is at a moment of great pain and great possibility, with rising prices, insecurity, despair among youths, and anger in the land.

He said leaders are looking for solutions in Abuja, but that no nation can rise higher than the consciousness of its people.

Akinbile said charged the electorate across Nigeria to rise beyond “bags of rice and money” and above “bribery on election day.”

“Nigeria’s problem is not only economic; it is a problem of consciousness. When consciousness is low, we see only tribe, religion, and self; when consciousness rises, we see one humanity, one nation, one trust under Allah.

“My charge to the electorate is to rise beyond bags of rice and money. Let that guide you to vote for people that you know; even if you are not there, they will take care of your children tomorrow,” he said.

In an interview on the sidelines of the programme, the chairman of the occasion and Oyo APC governorship candidate, Sarafadeen Alli, said the Federal Government is trying its best to ensure things are better, with security as the top national priority.

But he said after security, government must work on eradication of poverty and creation of jobs for the people.

“Government must provide adequate security for everyone in the state. When we emerge as the next governor, we will deploy security; we will not make use of conventional methods but apply technology,” he said.

Also, the former police commissioner, Owoseni, said the philosophy guiding Islam and Sufism should be leveraged for the benefit of humanity and to correct the ills of society.

He said the Caring and Sharing philosophy of DrAkinbile is about giving the greatest good to the greatest number of people, and congratulated him for sustaining the centre for 37 years despite early opposition.

Owoseni also urged Nigerians across the country to participate in politics and governance and get their PVCs.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba RashidiLadoja, was represented at the event by MogajiBankoleOkegbemi and Chief MorufuOlatinwo.