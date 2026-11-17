The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has said effective asset recovery goes beyond identifying, seizing and forfeiting proceeds of crime to include their preservation, management, disposal and transparent utilisation.

Fagbemi stated this on Tuesday while declaring open the maiden General Assembly of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners’ Forum (AARP-F) in Abuja.

The four-day assembly, held under the auspices of the African Union (AU), has the theme, “From Commitment to Action” and attracted delegates from 55 African countries, including Nigeria.

The AGF said the success of Africa’s asset recovery efforts should not be measured solely by the monetary value of assets recovered but also by transparency, effective asset management, accountability and the ultimate developmental benefits to Africans.

He said recovered assets must be protected against dissipation, mismanagement and re-entry into illicit financial channels, noting that this required professionalism, institutional capacity, integrity and strict adherence to the rule of law.

“I must emphasize that effective asset recovery goes far beyond the identification, seizure, and forfeiture of the proceeds of crime; it equally encompasses the preservation, management, disposal, and transparent utilization of recovered assets.

“Indeed, the success of our asset recovery efforts must not be measured solely by the monetary value of assets recovered, but by the transparency of the process, effective asset management, accountability, and the ultimate developmental benefit to our citizens.

“Recovered assets must be rigorously protected against dissipation, mismanagement, and re-entry into illicit financial channels—a standard that demands professionalism, institutional capacity, integrity, and strict adherence to the rule of law,” he said.

Fagbemi said the concealment of proceeds of crime across national borders required a coordinated continental response, “because no country can effectively address these challenges in isolation”.

He added that, “We must strengthen cooperation, facilitate seamless information exchange, improve mutual legal assistance, and promote collaboration among relevant national and international institutions.

Speaking on Nigeria’s efforts to recover and return illicitly acquired assets from multiple jurisdictions, the AGF said the Federal Ministry of Justice remained committed to working with relevant national institutions and international partners to strengthen existing Mutual Legal Assistance mechanisms.

He said the objective was to ensure that every recovered kobo or dollar was transparently deployed in projects that benefit Nigerians.

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“In Nigeria, our experience in pursuing the recovery and return of illicitly acquired assets across multiple jurisdictions has reinforced the necessity of relentless legal rigour, inter-agency synergy, and strict statutory accountability under our Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) framework.

“The Federal Ministry of Justice remains steadfast in working with relevant national institutions and international partners to strengthen our Mutual Legal Assistance mechanisms and ensure that every recovered kobo or dollar is transparently deployed into projects that uplift our people,” Fagbemi said.

He urged the Forum to prioritise the development of a harmonised continental Standard Operating Procedure for asset tracing, freezing, seizure, confiscation, repatriation, management and disposal.

According to him, the framework should respect the domestic laws and sovereignty of member states while establishing common minimum standards, clear channels for timely mutual legal assistance, secure information-sharing protocols and safeguards for due process and third-party rights.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, welcomed the delegates to Nigeria for the Forum’s maiden General Assembly.

Aliyu, who is also the chairman of the AARP-F interim steering committee, said their presence reflected a collective African commitment to strengthening asset recovery as a tool for combating corruption, curbing illicit financial flows and tackling other financial crimes.

He said Nigeria was particularly honoured to host the Forum’s inaugural General Assembly.

According to the ICPC chairman, “This Assembly marks an important milestone in the institutional development of AARP-F.”

He said the Forum, established in Nairobi, Kenya, in April 2025, “emerged from a shared recognition of the need for a structured, practitioner-driven continental platform” to strengthen professional relationships, facilitate the exchange of expertise and deepen cooperation among African asset recovery institutions and their international counterparts.