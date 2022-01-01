EFCC will pay a heavy price for impugning integrity of Kogi govt ― Gov Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) will pay a heavy price for impugning the integrity of the state government.

The EFCC had called on the Kogi state government to account for over N20 Billion Naira allegedly diverted out of the bailout funds approved for the state.

However, the governor on Saturday during a state broadcast to the good people of Kogi State on new year’s day said it is however curious that they are not even accusing them of stealing the money but of putting it into an interest yielding account.

His words, “assuming that this is true (and it is not), they are yet to explain how that is a crime if we are not owing to our workers the salaries and pensions the money was meant to settle. Even the allegation that part of the money has been withdrawn, which allegedly prompted them to approach a federal high court to freeze the balance in the account, says nothing about where the money was moved to, or to whom. In these days of electronic banking, that is just plain incompetent. The entire comedy of errors is so childish it can only happen in fantasy and falsehood.

“Let me repeat, the Kogi State Government does not have any unutilised billions of bailout funds hidden anywhere. Organised Labour in Kogi State was part of every step of the receipt and distribution of bailout funds and they know we disbursed every tranche we received the same day or within days of getting it

“We also took many pages of newspapers to publish the schedule of payments to beneficiaries – and not one person has disputed it over the last 3 years. Not even our present accusers have said that list was fabricated yet they continue to look for the living among the dead

“Let me report to you that we have gone to court to prove that like in previous instances with other accusers, our present accuser is lying. Kogites can rest assured that they will pay a heavy price for impugning the integrity of the Kogi State Government

“This is no more just about me or any political ambitions I might be suspected of nursing in future, but about my state and of course Nigeria as a nation. Oversight functions should never be allowed to turn into overreach

“Also, the credibility of a key federal agency must never be dragged in the mud to service the selfish interests of those at the helm of it per time. I will not stop until Kogi State has received a retraction and an apology with damages paid.

“You can also take my word for it that we will not be deterred from running the government with the award-winning transparency and accountability which we have operated hitherto. We will continue to prioritise the welfare of our citizens in general, including our workforce. We will continue to drastically reduce the cost of governance, even as we continue to increase revenue across all traditional sources while introducing innovative strategies for greater generation.

Governor Bello added that the state government have gone to court to prove that like in previous instances with other accusers, their present accuser is lying.

“Kogites can rest assured that they will pay a heavy price for impugning the integrity of the Kogi State Government. This is no more just about me or any political ambitions I might be suspected of nursing in future, but about my state and of course Nigeria as a nation.

“Oversight functions should never be allowed to turn into overreach. Also, the credibility of a key federal agency must never be dragged in the mud to service the selfish interests of those at the helm of it per time. I will not stop until Kogi State has received a retraction and an apology with damages paid.

Governor Bello equally warned particular, those individuals and organisations contriving an identity crisis among peace-loving and industrious Bassange people of Kogi State in a so-called search for a Nupe identity that was never lost should be warned that our eyes are on them.

“Their activities have started to threaten the peace and security of the State and I am warning them to be well advised. We shall not hesitate to bring the heavy hand of the law on them if they continue,” he warned.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… EFCC will pay a heavy price for impugning integrity of Kogi govt EFCC will pay a heavy price for impugning integrity of Kogi govt EFCC will pay a heavy price for impugning integrity of Kogi govt EFCC will pay a heavy price for impugning integrity of Kogi govt