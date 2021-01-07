EFCC warns Nigerians to desist from selling NIN

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerians to desist from inducement to sell National Identification Number (NIN) for a fee.

The Commission made this known through its official Twitter handle @officialEFCC on Thursday afternoon.

The Anti-graft agency explained that such action is not only illegal but also risk vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN.

It further explained that they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN.

“As Nigerians struggle to acquire the National Identity Number, NIN, from offices of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, across the country it has come to the knowledge of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC that some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the exercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee.

“The buyers of the numbers are also trading with them to persons whose motives are anything but noble.

“The EFCC wishes to alert Nigerians that it is not only illegal to sell their NIN, they stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN.

“In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes.

“The Commission warns members of the public against selling their NIN and to report anyone seeking to buy their NIN, to the nearest office of the EFCC or other law enforcement agencies,” It said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

EFCC warns Nigerians to desist from selling NIN

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

EFCC warns Nigerians to desist from selling NIN