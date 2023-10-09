Transparency and Anti-Corruption Campaign in Africa, TACCA a non-governmental organisation has called on President Bola Tinubu to avoid any baggage carrying personality as chairman of Nigeria’s topmost anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Country Director of TACCA Idahosa Osamhanze, on Monday and made available to journalists.

The NGO expressly stated that: ‘if it’s true based on recent reports that President Bola Tinubu wants to appoint a former scribe of the anti-graft commission as the helmsman then the fight against graft in Nigeria has been thrown into archival dustbin.

“Olukayode Olanipekun, the name being repeatedly mentioned who has not been cleared by an investigative panel that ousted the Ibrahim Magu administration of the EFCC, can never be a good replacement for Abddulrsheed Bawa.

“All the records are available in the public domain that the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel had indicted Olanipekun and he has not been formally cleared till date.

“If the president must pick an appointee from the South why must it be Olanipekun that has a heavy baggage hanging over his head,” the NGO queried.

“There are very credible men with proven integrity from the south which parades a set of very intellectually gifted Nigerians.

“TACCA is watching with telescopic lens as to whether President Tinubu will make this mistake which will land its well orchestrated Renewed Hope Agenda into oblivion.

“We know that the president meant well for Nigerians but not by appointing those who are carrying baggage that will further rubbish the image of Nigeria.

“We want to make a passionate appeal to Mr President to patiently shop for a better replacement and competent anti-graft crusader that can change the narrative for the. betterment of all Nigerians.

“He should remember that a wrong choice made now would have a spiral effect on the image of Nigeria and it will reduce Foreign Direct Investment into Nigeria.”





