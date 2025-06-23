Latest News

EFCC trains Borno CSOs on anti-money laundering, financial compliance

Atiku Galadima
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced a specialised training programme for members of the Network of Civil Society Organisations in Borno State (NECSOB) to strengthen their capacity in detecting and reporting financial crimes, particularly those linked to money laundering and terrorism financing.

Speaking at the opening session of the training in Maiduguri on Monday, NECSOB Chairman, Comrade Bulama Abiso, said the programme was part of ongoing efforts to enhance financial integrity, promote regulatory compliance, and bolster the role of civil society groups in advancing transparency and accountability in the North-East.

He noted that the workshop was designed to familiarise participants with anti-money laundering frameworks and the reporting obligations required by the EFCC.

According to him, “As civil society actors, we are increasingly operating in a space that demands not only commitment to service but also adherence to high standards of integrity, accountability, and financial compliance.”

Abiso explained that the training aimed to equip CSOs with the tools to identify and report suspicious financial transactions, describing this as essential for institutional sustainability, public trust, and national security.

“This engagement offers us a unique opportunity to deepen our understanding, seek clarifications, and align our internal processes with national anti-corruption frameworks,” he added.

He commended the Centre for Advocacy, Transparency and Accountability Initiative (CATAI) for covering a significant portion of the training budget and expressed appreciation to the EFCC for its continued collaboration with civil society organisations in the state.

“We are especially honoured to host this event in partnership with the EFCC Borno State Directorate—an institution that continues to play a vital role in strengthening transparency and accountability across the country,” Abiso said.

Also speaking, Ambassador Ahmed Shehu, President of the Peace Ambassadors Centre for Humanitarian Aid and Empowerment (PACHE), described the workshop as “timely and necessary,” stressing the need for civil society organisations to align their operations with established financial laws.

He urged participants to take full advantage of the workshop to deepen their understanding of financial regulations and reporting standards.

“This collaboration between NECSOB and the EFCC reflects our shared commitment to building a transparent, just, and accountable society—not only in Borno but across Nigeria,” Shehu said.

The workshop brought together stakeholders from various civil society organisations, regulatory bodies, and development partners committed to promoting anti-corruption, fiscal transparency, and responsible governance.

One of the participants, Pauline Ibrahim, a trustee of the Media Communication for Health and Development Initiative, described the training as both timely and impactful, noting that it opened participants’ eyes to critical regulatory requirements many were previously unaware of.

She said the knowledge gained would help organisations ensure compliance with anti-money laundering laws and enable them to guide new or smaller groups on the proper financial reporting procedures.

Ibrahim stressed the importance of knowing which transactions must be reported to the EFCC to avoid sanctions, warning that a lack of awareness could expose organisations to serious legal risks.

She commended the relevance of the training and expressed hope that participants would be given access to the materials for further review, enabling them to keep proper records and fully meet EFCC compliance standards.

