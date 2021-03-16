EFCC to demand for banks’ asset declaration form from June 1

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will from June 1, 2021, require banks in the country to provide their assets declaration forms as part of measures to tackle financial crimes in the country.

The Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this to correspondents after an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said since the endgame of the criminals is to have access to their ill-gotten funds, the financial institutions must be a focus.

The anti-graft boss said: “Let me just put this, we understood that the tail end of every financial crime, is for the criminal to have access to the funds that he or she have illegitimately gotten, and we’re worried about the roles of financial institutions.

“We have discussed, but we hope that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers, will declare their assets as provided for by the law, in accordance with the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act.

“And that the EFCC, come the 1st of June 2021, will be demanding for this asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the line that we have drawn from the first of June is really complied with by bankers in particular.”

While speaking on cybercrime, Bawa revealed that the EFCC arrested about 300 suspects in the last one month.

He lamented that the criminals are bringing the name of the country into disrepute and appealed to parents to prevail on their children to refrain from such acts.

BAWA added: “Well, the issue of cybercrime is a huge problem for this country. In the last one month, we have arrested about 300 cybercriminals across the country and it was reported in the media. It is something that I am particularly worried about.

“As a young man, I am appealing to all young Nigerians to desist from these cybercrime activities. It is bringing a bad image to our country, it is giving a bad name to our country, it is also chasing away a lot of foreign investment that we need. And I call on all parents, guardians, and, of course, elders in the community, in the society to be able to talk to these young people desist from these crimes.

“These are crimes that they commit online. And of course, there is nothing like patting your back to say go and sin no more. Our laws do not provide for that. It is a crime and as we say in EFCC, EFCC will get you anywhere, anytime.”

On the meeting with the president, he said they reviewed a number of things including the planned reforms at the commission.

According to him, President Buhari is happy with what he has heard about the EFCC so far since the new chairman came on board in terms of how the commission has carried out its activities.

He assured that the EFCC will do its best to rid the country of financial crimes.

Bawa further said: “We reviewed a lot of things that we want to do towards the eradication of financial crimes in Nigeria. As you are aware, I was here about two weeks ago before my taking over.

“He is happy with what he has heard so far with the reforms we are working on with the new EFCC going forward, in terms of the way we investigate, prosecute and the way we are generally executing our mandate.

“My assurance to Nigerians going forward is that we are doing our best to ensure that this country is free of financial crimes.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

