EFCC to arraign ex-aviation minister, Stella Oduah, over alleged fraud February 22

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will, on February 22, 2021, arraign former Minister of Aviation, Senator. Stella Oduah, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged financial impropriety.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date on Tuesday because the former Minister was yet to be served with the court processes.

Oduah, who currently represents Anambra North Senatorial District in the Senate is to face the fraud charge alongside eight others in a suit numbered, FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20.

Although the arraignment was scheduled for the day’s sitting, the case could not proceed because the lawmaker was not in court.

Counsel to the EFCC, Dr Hassan Liman (SAN), told the court that the ex-minister had not been served with the court processes.

The lawyer, therefore, prayed for an adjournment to enable the anti-graft agency served her with the court process.

“My Lord, the matter has been set out today for arraignment, but I have been informed by the commission that the first defendant (Oduah) is yet to be served. In view of that my Lord, may I humbly apply for a very short date,” he prayed the court.

Justice Ekwo held that it was the duty of the prosecution to produce defendants in court and then adjourned the matter until February 22 for defendants to take their plea.

The anti-corruption agency is alleging that Oduah misappropriated public funds while serving as a minister.

