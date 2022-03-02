EFCC tenders NSA’s letter alleging Fani-Kayode collected N26m for media campaigns

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, admitted a letter from the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA), detailing how the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode allegedly collected N26 million from the office.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tendered the letter as an exhibit as part of its efforts to prove the money laundering charges preferred against the former minister, who was arraigned in 2018 on a five-count charge bordering on money laundering of N26 million and criminal breach of trust.

When the matter came up on Wednesday, counsel to the anti-graft commission, Farouk Abdullah called prosecution witness, Mohammed Goji, who told the court that he had a certified true copy of a letter from the office of the NSA to EFCC detailing payments made to Fani- Kayode.

He said the letter was in response to a request sent to the office of the NSA by the Chairman of EFCC.

After the testimony of the witness, the EFCC lawyer applied to tender the letter as an exhibit.

Defence lawyer, Wale Balogun did not object to the tendering of the letter by the EFCC but prayed the court to grant an adjournment to enable him to cross-examine the witness who began his testimony a year ago.

The trial Judge, Justice John Tsoho granted the request on the ground that it is a criminal trial and he needed time to prepare for a defence.

Consequently, Justice Tshoho, who is the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court adjourned the matter till May 3, 2022, for cross-examination of the witness.

The former aviation minister was accused of collecting N26 million from the Office of the former NSA, Mohammed Sambo Dasuki, and using the same for a media campaign, contrary to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering Act.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was admitted to bail in the sum of N50 million and one surety in like sum.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…EFCC tenders NSA’s letter EFCC tenders NSA’s letter

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…EFCC tenders NSA’s letter EFCC tenders NSA’s letter