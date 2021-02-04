EFCC secures conviction of two students, fashion designer

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan zonal office, on Wednesday, secured the conviction of Opeyemi Olasumbo Folarin and Ogunseye Ajibola Olamilekan before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan for fraudulent impersonation.

Folarin, who claims to be a 27-year-old Higher National Diploma student of The Ibadan Polytechnic and Ogunseye who claims to be a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta were both found guilty of a separate amended lone count of impersonation, an offence contrary to section 22(2)(b)(i) and punishable under section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act.

Both pleaded guilty to the charges.

Justice Ajoku sentenced Folarin and Dike to six months and seven months custodial sentence respectively, EFCC’s

Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement.

The judge also ordered that Folarin forfeits his orange colour iPhone XR to the Federal Government of Nigeria, while Oguseye was ordered to restitute the sum of $700USD (seven Hundred United States of American Dollars) to his victim as well as forfeit his silver iPhone 6 Phone, one Apple series 6 watch, one Apple MacBook, one PlayStation 4 Gamepad, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Also, the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, secured the conviction of one Oyelakin Babatunde who was sentenced to four months of community service for cheating.

The 32-year-old who claims to be a fashion designer was arrested in September 2020.

He allegedly obtained money by false pretence from unsuspecting foreigners through Amazon and iTunes gift cards as well as Western Union and MoneyGram money transfer.

Oyelakin office was deemed a contravention of Section 421 of the Criminal Code cap 38, laws of Oyo State, 2000 and punishable under the same section.

Oyelakin pleaded guilty to the one-count charge brought against him by the EFCC.

Aside from the jail term, prescribed by Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, the court also ordered him to restitute the sum of £950 (Nine Hundred and Fifty British Pounds) to his victims and forfeit one Lexus Rs350, one silver Hp Laptop, one white iPhone 11, one golden iPhone wristwatch and one black Nokia phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

