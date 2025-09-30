EFCC secures conviction of Kaduna internet fraudster, recovers over N6m

Justice M.J. Zubairu of the Kaduna State High Court on Monday convicted and sentenced Solomon Ilemona Emmanuel for internet fraud.

The Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted him on a one-count charge of impersonation and internet fraud.

The charge reads, “That you Solomon Ilemona Emmanuel (a.k.a SANTI XII) sometime in June, 2025 in Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently presented yourself as one SANTI XII on Facebook (a social media platform) to unsuspecting victims and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 142 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017.”

Emmanuel pleaded guilty. Following this, prosecution counsel M.J. Argungu asked the court to convict and sentence him.

Justice Zubairu sentenced Emmanuel to three years in prison or an option of a ₦200,000 fine.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of a Tecno Camon Pro mobile phone and noted that Emmanuel had earlier restituted ₦6,057,488.13 to his victims.

According to the EFCC, Emmanuel was arrested in the Kafanchan area of Kaduna State after intelligence reports revealed fraudulent online activities.

Investigations showed he acted as a “picker,” receiving illicit funds through a Chinese vendor and transferring them to other members of the syndicate.

