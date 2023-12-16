The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured 65 court convictions of financial fraudsters from January to date in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states.

The Sokoto Zonal Commander, Mr Aliyu Yunusa, disclosed this to newsmen during the end-of-year get-together organised by the commission to celebrate its successes on Friday in Sokoto.

Yunusa said the zonal command had surpassed its target of 50 convictions and attributed the successes to staff dedication, sister organisations, community-based organisations (CBOs), and individual support.

He highlighted that the most prevalent cases recorded included impersonations using another person’s National Identification Number (NIM) in proxy dealings to receive stolen monies, cloning of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards for third-party money withdrawal, and defrauding individuals through false pretences.

Another prevalent occurrence was the theft of phones. At present, bank accounts were attached to phones for receiving alerts and making transactions, so thieves give stolen phones to specialised persons who unbounded the accounts of individuals.

” The most important celebration is that we stopped various crimes, discovered numerous frauds, and recovered funds from fraudsters within the year.

” The get-together was to greet the workers by showcasing their achievements and challenges with the hope of improving in the coming year, ” Yunusa said.

According to him, the zonal office is facing manpower challenges and staff training on specialised cyber crimes as fraudsters use modern ways of swindling people.

” When incidents happen, we look at them with a forensic eye to block the loopholes and fast-track investigations; thereby, more sophistication is needed, ” the commander added.

He reiterated that the commission would continue to work with zero-corruption tolerance clubs in schools, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Community Development Club, and other CBOs on fighting crimes at all levels.

He commended journalists for their outstanding support for the command and enjoined them to redouble efforts on sensitization against all forms of fraud and EFCC activities targeting stopping all forms of illicit financial dealings.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…