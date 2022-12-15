EFCC responsible for my travails in London court, Ekweremadu tells Court

A former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu on Thursday, told a Federal High Court in Abuja that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was responsible for his travails at the London Court where he is in detention.

The Senator who has been in custody in London over an alleged organ harvest told the Court that the anti-graft agency wrote a letter to the London Court that made the foreign court refuse to admit him to bail.

Ekweremadu’s allegations were contained in an application he filed before the Federal High Court seeking an order setting aside the interim order granted in favour of the Federal Government for the forfeiture of his 40 properties in the country and outside the country.

In the application brought by his counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), Ekweremadu claimed that the forfeiture order was granted by the Federal Government in error because the EFCC suppressed information and facts in respect of the properties.

The detained Senator specifically alleged that the EFCC fraudulently obtained the forfeiture order for the government by concealing information that the investigation on the 40 properties started as far back as 2008.

He alleged, among others that the EFCC was fully aware that he was in detention in London when the application for forfeiture of the properties was filed and argued.

The embattled senator said that the anti-graft agency deliberately refused to disclose to the court that he was in detention in London and would not be able to counter the forfeiture request.

The Senator, therefore, prayed the court to set aside the forfeiture order and stay proceedings in the matter until he resolves his ordeal before the London Court.

However, counsel to the EFCC, Mr. Silvanus Tahir (SAN) denied that his client was behind Ekweremadu’s ordeal.

He, however, admitted that EFCC wrote the London Court based on a special request adding that it was a normal routine for anti-graft agencies to exchange information that would be of help to one another.

Tahir did not oppose the request for stay of proceedings till Ekweremadu fully resolve his matter before the London Court but however, opposed the request for setting aside the forfeiture order.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo after hearing arguments from parties in the matter, slated January 25, 2023, for ruling in the matter.

The Court had on November 4 ordered interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties linked to Ekweremadu in some parts of the country and outside the country.

Justice Ekwo issued the order following an ex -parte motion filed and moved by Ibrahim Buba, counsel to the EFCC.





Justice Ekwo, who granted the motion, ordered the anti-graft agency to publish the interim forfeiture order of the property in a national daily within seven days.

The judge directed that anybody who has an interest in the forfeited properties indicate within 14 days of the publication of the interim forfeiture order why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The affected properties include 10 properties in Enugu, three in the United States of America, two in the UK, one in Lagos, nine in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and 15 located in the Federal Capital Territory.

