EFCC recovered N500bn worth of assets under Tinubu – Shettima

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered assets valued at over ₦500 billion within the two years of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, according to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Shettima made the revelation on Monday while declaring open the 7th edition of a three-day capacity-building workshop for judges and justices, jointly organised by the EFCC and the National Judicial Institute in Abuja, according to Channels TV.

He said the government’s policy of non-interference in the operations of anti-graft agencies has strengthened the fight against corruption and improved institutional accountability.

“As an administration, we have prioritised public accountability by strengthening the anti-corruption agencies and giving them the needed independence to execute their statutory mandates.

“This enabling environment is evident in the impact that has been made in the last two years. The EFCC, for example, has recorded over 7,000 convictions and recovered assets in excess of ₦500 billion,” Shettima, who represented President Tinubu at the event, said.

The Vice President stated that proceeds from recovered assets are being channelled into key developmental initiatives such as the students’ loan and consumer credit schemes.

“Recovered proceeds of crime by the agency (EFCC) are being brought back into the economy to fund critical social investment programs, including the students’ loan and consumer credit schemes.

“We are equally working within the boundaries of separation of powers to support the judiciary in improving the working conditions of judicial officers.

“The remuneration of judges has improved, and we are committed to further enhancement of their welfare and facilities,” he said.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to the rule of law, Shettima maintained that President Tinubu does not shield political allies from investigation or prosecution.

“There is no person or group who can accuse this administration of protecting political actors. We have allowed both the judiciary and the anti-corruption agencies to exercise their powers to restore sanity,” he added.

The Vice President urged judicial officers to uphold integrity and patriotism in their duties, stressing that corruption affects all segments of society.

“Corruption is no respecter of persons. Judges are not insulated from its consequences. There are no special roads, hospitals, or communities for judges—we all face the same risks from the effects of corruption.”

He called for collaboration among all arms of government to strengthen the anti-corruption campaign.

“A Nigeria free of corruption is possible if we all commit to doing what is right and ensuring that those who deviate from the norm are held accountable,” Shettima added.

