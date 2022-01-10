EFCC rearrests Mompha for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Ismailia Mustapha, also known as Mompha, for laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.

The suspect, who is currently standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9 billion brought against him by the EFCC, the commission spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, informed was arrested by operatives from Lagos Command of the anti-graft agency.

Mompha was earlier arrested on October 18, 2019, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport while boarding an Emirates Airline flight to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the staff of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as a result of his being on the watchlist of the EFCC.

Mompha is alleged to have used his registered companies to receive illicit funds on behalf of “yahoo boys” from across the world in return for a commission.

The EFCC spokesman informed that the account of one of his companies, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, a Bureau de Change company, domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc, was allegedly used to launder funds derived from unlawful activities.

Uwujaren added that the investigation has revealed a fraudulent transfer slip of $92, 412,75 found in the suspect’s iPhone 8 device, informing that Mompha will soon be charged to court.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…