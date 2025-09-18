EFCC re-arraigns Agunloye over Mambila Power project contract

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday re-arraigned a former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr Olu Agunloye for allegedly committing infractions in the award of a contract for the construction of Mambila Hydroelectric Power Station in Taraba State.

The anti-corruption agency had dragged Agunloye, on behalf of the Federal Government, before Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Apo, Abuja, on an amended seven-count charge bordering on disobeying presidential directive, conspiracy, forgery and receiving gratification.

At the resumed hearing in the matter today, probably securing counsel, M.K.Hussain, holding the brief of Abba Muhammed SAN, informed the court that though the business of the day was for the defence to cross-examine the third prosecution witness (PW3), the prosecution had filed its second amended charge against the former minister.

He urged the court to allow the defendant to take his plea on the second amended charge.

Counsel for Agunloye, Adeola Adedipe SAN, did not object to his client taking his plea to the second amended charge.

The amended seven-count charge was subsequently read to the defendant in the open court. Agunloye, however, pleaded not guilty to the amended charge.

In the charge, marked FCT/HC/CR/617/2023, EFCC alleged that Agunloye on May 22, 2003 knowingly disobeyed the directive of the President made at the Federal Executive Council meeting of May 21, 2023 directed at him pursuant to the President’s powers under Section 5(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) by signing a letter addressed to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited (SPTCL) conveying the “approval of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the construction of the 3,960 megawatts Mambila Hydroelectric Power Station”.

The commission alleged that on May 22, 2003, Agunloye conspired with Leno Adesanya (at large) of SPTCL to do an illegal act to wit; forgery of a letter titled, “Construction of 3,960 megawatts Mambila Hydroelectric Power Station on a build, operate and transfer basis”.

EFCC, among others, alleged that the former minister on different dates in 2019 received various sums of money, totalling N5.212million from SPTCL and Leno Adesanya, through Jide Abiodun Sotirin through Agunloye’s Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) account, for conveying the Federal Government’s approval for the construction of the Mambila Hydroelectric Power Station.

The former minister has consistently maintained his innocence of the charge preferred against him by the anti-graft agency.

Following his not-guilty plea, Hussain informed the court that the PW3, Umar Hussein Babangida, was absent in court and therefore, pleaded with the court to vacate the earlier dates of September 22 and 25 fixed for hearing the case.

According to him, this had been communicated to the defence team.

Based on parties’ agreement, Justice Onwuegbuzie consequently adjourned to October 9 for cross examination of the PW3.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE